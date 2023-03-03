topStoriesenglish2579414
Minister Smriti Irani Dons Hat Of 'Visiting Professor' At IIM Udaipur

Minister Smriti Irani Dons Hat Of 'Visiting Professor' At IIM Udaipur

Jaipur, Mar 2 (PTI) Union minister Smriti Irani donned the hat of a 'visiting professor' as she engaged in academic activities at IIM Udaipur as a guest faculty.

Irani presented research on ?The Necessity and Pitfalls of Ranking Management Institutions: The NIRF Experience?. The research has Irani as the lead author, Prof Kunal Kumar (IIM Udaipur) and Prof Sushanta Mishra (IIM Bangalore) as co-authors.

In their research, they explore the importance of having a national ranking framework that takes care of India's diversity and rewards institutions for working for those who are socio and economically disadvantaged, an official statement said.

Irani, in her Inaugural speech, spoke about various government initiatives directed towards women's empowerment and appreciating the multi-tasking facet of women.

