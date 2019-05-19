close

India

Minor gangraped, 5 held in Telangana

One of the accused took the victim on his bike to an isolated place where he and five friends allegedly raped her, the police said.

Hyderabad: Five people were on Sunday arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in Siddipet district of Telangana last week, while one is at large, police said.

On Wednesday last week, one of the accused befriended the minor over phone and promised to marry her. He then went to her house and took her on his bike to an isolated place where he and five friends allegedly raped her, the police said.

The girl later informed her parents about the incident. A case was registered Friday last week under relevant sections of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, after the victim's parents lodged a complaint, they said.

