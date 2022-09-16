NewsIndia
MUMBAI RAPE CASE

Minor girl abducted, raped in Mumbai's Wadala, accused on run

On September 5, the victim girl had left her home for college and when the victim girl reached Wadala, the accused brought the Bolero vehicle and forced the victim girl into his car and took her to Pune Expressway where she was raped.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 04:01 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • A minor girl was kidnapped from the Wadala area of Mumbai and raped
  • A case was registered under (IPC) 376, 323, and 506 and sections of POSCO
  • The victim was taken to the Kalamboli area of Navi Mumbai and raped

Trending Photos

Minor girl abducted, raped in Mumbai's Wadala, accused on run

Mumbai: A minor girl was kidnapped from the Wadala area of Mumbai and was raped. A case was registered against the accused under the relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) 376, 323, and 506 and sections of POSCO, for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl from the Wadala area of Mumbai and was then taken to the Kalamboli area of Navi Mumbai and raped, the police said on Friday. On September 5, the victim girl had left her home for college and when the victim girl reached Wadala, the accused brought the Bolero vehicle and forced the victim girl into his car and took her to Pune Expressway where she was raped.

FIR was first registered at Kalamboli Police Station on the complaint of the victim girl and then the matter was transferred to Matunga Police Station for investigation, informed the police. Meanwhile, on the complaint of the minor girl, the police started their further investigation by registering a case against the accused. However, the accused is yet to be caught. 

Also Read: Lakhimpur Kheri case: Minor sisters were RAPED, STRANGULATED, says post-mortem report

Meanwhile, in a separate incident  from Lakhimpur, Uttar Pradesh. The police on Thursday arrested six people in connection with the alleged rape and murder of two teenage Dalit sisters in Lakhimpur Kheri.The two Dalit sisters were found hanging from a tree.

