Lakhimpur Kheri case: Minor sisters were RAPED, STRANGULATED, says post-mortem report

Lakhimpur Kheri: The post-mortem reports of the two Dalit minor sisters who were found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh`s Lakhimpur Kheri district confirmed that they were “raped and strangulated”, the police said on Thursday. Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Suman said citing the report that the two minors were murdered after being raped. The girls` post-mortem report stated, "death due to asphyxia as a result of ante mortem strangulation."

This comes a day after the two girls were found hanging from the tree in the Lakhimpur Kheri district on Wednesday. Protests broke out after the news came to light with the father of the deceased demanding justice for his daughters stating that the "culprits should be hanged".

He also demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore and a government job for one of the family members. “My daughters were abducted from the house and then they were raped and murdered. I demand justice, and the culprits should be hanged," said the father of the victims. He has also questioned the police action and demanded compensation.

Notably, six people have been arrested in the case and they are identified as Chotu, Junaid, Sohail, Hafizul, Karimuddin and Arif, said Sanjeev Suman, Superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur Kheri. The accused have been booked under Sections 302, 376 of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.

According to the SP, the accused Junaid was nabbed in an encounter where he was shot in the leg. The SP disclosed that the accused were "friends of the deceased girls". "The girls were yesterday lured to farms and raped by Sohail and Junaid. After the girls wanted the accused to marry them, Sohail, Hafizul, and Junaid strangulated and killed them. They then called Karimuddin and Arif and hanged the girls to eliminate any proof," SP Sanjeev Suman said.

As per Suman, all the accused persons other than Chotu hailed from Lalpur village in Lakhimpur Kheri. Chotu, who was a neighbour of the girls, had introduced the two girls to these boys and he too has been arrested, the SP added.

Uttar Pradesh`s Deputy Chief Ministers also assured strict action against the culprits in the rape and murder of two Dalit girls in UP`s Lakhimpur Kheri and urged the opposition to `console the family instead of politicising the matter.

On Wednesday evening, the bodies of two minor sisters were found hanging from a tree in Lalpur Majra Tamoli Purva village under the Nighasan police station of Lakhimpur Kheri district. Local villagers and the family of the two girls lodged a protest as they marched and blocked the road demanding justice for the victims.