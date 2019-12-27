हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jaithara

Minor girl gangraped in Uttar Pradesh's Etah; case filed against three

Police said one of the three accused has been arrested while others are absconding.

Minor girl gangraped in Uttar Pradesh&#039;s Etah; case filed against three
Representational image

Etah: A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by three people in a village in Etah district's Jaithara area in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

Police said one accused has been arrested and others are absconding. "One accused has been arrested and the age is between 15-20. A case has been registered under various sections of the law including, Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code and SC/ST Act," said Circle Officer (CO) Ajay Bhadoria.

"We filed a case against three people. These men dragged my daughter to a farm and raped her. They also fired at us when we went to see them after the incident took place," said the father of the victim.

Further, the investigation is underway.

Tags:
JaitharaEtahUttar PradeshAjay Bhadoria
