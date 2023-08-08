trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2646376
Miracle Rescue: Father-Daughter Saved From Drowning During Picnic In Indore; Watch

The accident occurred on Sunday evening in the Ghat region about 20 kilometers away from Simrol.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 04:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Tayyab had parked his car near the edge of the gorge and applied the handbrake before changing clothes after bathing in the Kund.

In an incident that may have turned fatal, a car fell into the gorge at a tourist spot near Indore. A 12-year-old girl was inside the car and to save her, her father also jumped into the pond. Other people present at the spot saw them drowning and jumped to save them. The daughter and her father were successfully brought out of the pond (Lodhiya Kund). Both are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The accident occurred on Sunday evening in the Ghat region about 20 kilometers away from Simrol. The video of this incident surfaced on Monday morning. According to the police, Lodhiya Kund is located about 10 kilometers inside the Simrol Ghat section. Tayyab Ali, his wife Zehra, and their 12-year-old daughter Jauhna had arrived for a picnic from Bijalpur. 


Tayyab had parked his car near the edge of the gorge and applied the handbrake before changing clothes after bathing in the Kund. However, the handbrake of the car automatically disengaged and the car slipped into the kund. Their daugher was inside the car at that time. To save his daughter, Tayyab also jumped into the Kund after the car. Some onlookers swam to the scene and rescued the girl and her father.

Due to the prompt action by the onlookers who jumped into the kund to rescue the father-daughter duo, a major mishappening was prevented. According to the reports, the condition of the father-daughter duo is said to be stable.

