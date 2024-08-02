Miraculous Save: Army Finds 4 Persons Including 2 Women Alive In Debris Four Days After Wayanad Landslide

WAYANAD: The Indian Army during the rescue operations in Wayanad found four persons alive in the rumble that included two men and two women on Friday. According to the officials, the rescued individuals were stranded in the Padavetti Kunnu in Wayanad. The operation was carried out with precision and care, ensuring the safety of all individuals involved.

A casualty evacuation was coordinated, and an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) was launched to facilitate the rescue. The swift response and seamless execution of the operation ensured the timely evacuation of the stranded individuals, they added.

The Army statement said that one of the rescued females was experiencing difficulties with her leg and was provided with necessary medical attention.

Kerala ADGP (law and order) MR Ajith Kumar said that the revenue department is still trying to collect the data and find out how many people are here and how many people are missing.

"In the last four days, we have been doing operations here. A joint team of the Indian army, the NDRF, the local police, special operations groups, the fire force, the Coast Guard and the Navy have been operating in all these areas," the ADGP said.

The Indian Army's Southern Command also made the Baily Bridge at Choorlamal operational. This will enable the movement of Heavy earth movers and excavators "In a remarkable feat of engineering and professional skills the Indian Army's Engineer Task Force swiftly constructed the Bailey Bridge over the Iruvanipzha River at Chooralmala, significantly accelerating rescue operations in Wayanad. To speed up the rescue operation, ten specialised teams, equipped with all necessary rescue apparatus, including dog squads and heavy earth-moving equipment have been formed. These teams commenced the combing operations early morning through six designated zones: Punchirimattom, Mundekkai, School area, Chooralmala town, Village area and Downstream, ensuring a thorough and efficient search and relentless rescue mission," the Southern Command said on X.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Friday confirmed 308 deaths in the multiple landslides that hit Wayanad on July 30. Minister George said that 195 bodies and 113 body parts have been recovered so far.

The rescue and relief operations coordinated by the Army, NDRF, SDRF and civil administration are underway at multiple locations, ensuring quick evacuation of stranded people, and provision of basic amenities and medical assistance. Indian Air Force to Fly C-130 aircraft from Hindon air base to Wayanad, it will carry specialised Drone Systems along with a team of experts to Wayanad for sub-soil evacuation monitoring. These drone systems will look for people stuck under the soil.

Two massive landslides hit Chooralmala and Mundakkai of the Meppadi region in Wayanad wreaking widespread havoc on July 30.