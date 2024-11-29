'There Will Be Severe Consequences...': Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Warns Government Of Backlash Over Targeting Muslim Institutions, Shrines

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has issued a strong warning to the government, stating that if the ongoing conspiracy to weaken Muslim institutions and target Muslim shrines through court orders is not halted, there will be severe consequences. He emphasized that the government of India would bear full responsibility for any potential backlash.

Mirwaiz referred to the recent incident in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, where five Muslim youths were killed in police firing during a court-ordered survey of the 500-year-old Shahi Jama Masjid. He condemned the discriminatory police action as both distressing and unacceptable.

Following this, a court in Rajasthan’s Ajmer ordered a survey of the iconic Ajmer Sharif Dargah, the shrine of the revered Sufi saint Hazrat Moinuddin Chisti (Rah). This came after the ongoing court-ordered survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque. Mirwaiz highlighted a worrying pattern where courts first raise doubts, order surveys, and then satisfy majority claims. He referenced the Babri Masjid case, whose outcome and demolition still deeply resonate within the Muslim community.

The Mirwaiz stressed that such actions, backed by both the judiciary and the government, deeply undermine the religious sentiments of millions of Muslims, not only in India and Kashmir but across the world. He specifically pointed to the significance of the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, which holds historical, cultural, and religious g for Muslims worldwide, particularly those from Kashmir.

"If India is truly a secular state, as stated in its Constitution, which includes the Places of Worship Act, why are these issues being continuously raised and entertained?" he questioned. He further warned that this dangerous trend could have serious consequences, and the government must take action to prevent it.

The MMU has formally written to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) requesting a meeting on this matter.

Lastly, Mirwaiz criticized the police for obstructing media coverage of his speech at Jama Masjid by preventing journalists from entering the mosque. He stressed that the media must be allowed to report freely on issues of public interest, and the government should not harass journalists in this regard.