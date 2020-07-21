हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

Miscreants open fire at journalist Vikram Joshi in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad

Some unidentified miscreants opened fire at a journalist identified as Vikram Joshi in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Monday (July 20) night.

Miscreants open fire at journalist Vikram Joshi in Uttar Pradesh&#039;s Ghaziabad

Some unidentified miscreants opened fire at a journalist identified as Vikram Joshi in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Monday (July 20) night. Joshi suffered bullet injuries and was admitted to Yashoda Hospital in Ghaziabad. Police reached the scene of crime quickly and has launched a probe. It is learnt that the attack on Joshi took place at Mata Colony in Ghaziabad's Pratap Vihar.  

Joshi works at a local newspaper. According to family members of the victims, some boys have misbehaved with Joshi's niece 4-5 days ago. A complaint in this regard was also filed at Vijay Nagar police station but the police did not take any action against the accused boys. Joshi's family members claimed that it is likely that the same boys would have attacked him.

Joshi was going somewhere with his daughter when the miscreants opened fire at him. He is still in critical condition.

Tags:
Uttar PradeshGhaziabadVikram Joshi
Next
Story

MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2020: Scores likely to be announced this week at mahresult.nic.in
  • 11,18,043Confirmed
  • 27,497Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,43,35,705Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M47S

Health and Wellness: Today’s yoga session with Baba Ramdev