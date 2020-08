NEW DELHI: Unidentified miscreants opened fire outside a restaurant in Shalimar area of the national capital on Monday (August 24) evening. The incident was captured on the CCTV.

The CCTV footage shows two miscreants firing in the air outside a restaurant that led to chaos in the area. According to the police, the criminals wanted to threaten the owner of the restaurant for extortion, and for that purpose, opened firing was done that day. Police are now searching for this gang.