Bihar

'Missing' posters of RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, with Rs 5100 cash prize, surface in Muzaffarpur

The Opposition leader in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, has been hardly seen around even as his state is gripping with a serious health crisis due to the outbreak of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), which has claimed over 150 lives.

Muzaffarpur: Posters awarding Rs 5100 cash prize to the one who finds the 'missing' Rashatriya Janata Dal's (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav surfaced in Bihar's Muzaffarpur on Friday.

The posters have been put up by social activist Tamanna Hashmi who has also given out his number in case there is some information on the 'missing' leader.

The poster also included a note that said Tejashwi has been missing since the results of 2019 Lok Sabha elections were announced.

Yadav has been completely inactive on social media and his silence on the outbreak came under criticism.

News agency ANI, on Wednesday, had quoted RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh as saying that he was unsure of Tejashwi's whereabouts and speculated that maybe he had gone to see the World Cup. 

Recently, JD(U) had attacked Tejashwi for allegedly disappearing from the scene after the results of the Lok Sabha elections were announced and had demanded his arrest for deserting his parents under the newly revised Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act in the state.

 In a statement, JDU chief spokesperson Sanjay Singh had said, "Tejashwi has deserted his mother and imprisoned father and has disappeared somewhere. From the day the Lok Sabha results were announced, he is not to be found anywhere. He has never given a thought to what will happen to his father and mother in his absence." 
 

