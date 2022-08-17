New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released lists of the party's Parliamentary Board, the highest decision making body, as well as of the Central Election Committee (CEC). The new board includes the names of BS Yediyurappa, Sarbananda Sonowal, Sudha Yadav, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Satyanarayan Jatiya and K Lakshman.

The board has dropped senior leader like Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan. The board has 11 members including JP Nadda (President), Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, BS Yedyurappa, Sarbanand Sonowal, K Lakshman, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Sudha Yadav, Satyanarayan Jatiya and BL Santosh (Secretary).



New additions to BJP Parliamentary Board - BS Yediyurappa, Sarbananda Sonowal, K Laxman.



The Board, headed by the party's national president JP Nadda, will also have PM Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. pic.twitter.com/RXbRfDDetz August 17, 2022

The new list of the Central Election Committee has also surprised many as Shahnawaz Hussain has been dropped while Maharashtra's Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has been included along with Om Mathur and Bhupender Yadav.

BJP releases a list of members of the party's Central Election Committee (CEC).



Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis included in the Committee. pic.twitter.com/wvUJAvoNzA — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2022

The party's national president, JP Nadda, will head the CEC while BL Santosh will be the secretary and Vanathi Srinivas will be the ex-officio member.

It may be noted that the names of some party leaders, who were earlier part of either of the committees, have been dropped from both the newly formed committees. The latest exercise is said be part the party's strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.