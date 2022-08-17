NewsIndia
BJP PARLIAMENTARY BOARD

Mission 2024: BJP's highest decision making body drops Nitin Gadkari and Shivraj Singh Chauhan; Devendra Fadnavis in Central Election Committee

The BJP's Parliamentary Board includes the new names of BS Yediyurappa, Sarbananda Sonowal, Sudha Yadav, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Satyanarayan Jatiya and K Lakshman. 

Edited By:  Arun Kumar Chaubey|Last Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 03:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The new list of the Central Election Committee has also surprised many
  • Shahnawaz Hussain has been dropped while Devendra Fadnavis has been inducted along with Om Mathur and Bhupender Yadav
  • The latest exercise is said be part of the party's strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Trending Photos

Mission 2024: BJP's highest decision making body drops Nitin Gadkari and Shivraj Singh Chauhan; Devendra Fadnavis in Central Election Committee

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released lists of the party's Parliamentary Board, the highest decision making body, as well as of the Central Election Committee (CEC). The new board includes the names of BS Yediyurappa, Sarbananda Sonowal, Sudha Yadav, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Satyanarayan Jatiya and K Lakshman. 

The board has dropped senior leader like Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan. The board has 11 members including JP Nadda (President), Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, BS Yedyurappa, Sarbanand Sonowal, K Lakshman, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Sudha Yadav, Satyanarayan Jatiya and BL Santosh  (Secretary). 
 

The new list of the Central Election Committee has also surprised many as Shahnawaz Hussain has been dropped while Maharashtra's Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has been included along with Om Mathur and Bhupender Yadav.

The party's national president, JP Nadda, will head the CEC while BL Santosh will be the secretary and Vanathi Srinivas will be the ex-officio member. 

It may be noted that the names of some party leaders, who were earlier part of either of the committees, have been dropped from both the newly formed committees. The latest exercise is said be part the party's strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. 

Live Tv

BJP Parliamentary BoardBJP central election committeeNitin GadkariShivraj Singh ChauhanMission 20242024 Lok Sabha polls

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How Swastika got linked to Hitler?
DNA Video
DNA: Europe faces worst drought in 500 years
DNA Video
DNA: Why is 'Tipu Sultan' army jealous of Veer Savarkar?
DNA Video
DNA: When will Kashmiri Pandits get freedom from fear?
DNA Video
DNA: Terrorists unhappy with changes in Kashmir
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chinese threat' 450 km away from Indian border!
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of PM Modi's speech at Red Fort
DNA Video
DNA: When will decisive battle against familism happen?
DNA Video
DNA: What are the side effects of family-based parties?