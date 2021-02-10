Mission is to ensure people get jobs within state: BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain after taking charge as Bihar Industry Minister

Patna: A day after being inducted in the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shahnawaz Hussain took charge as the state's Industry Minister on Wednesday (February 10, 2021).

On the occasion, Shahnawaz Hussain said that his mission is to ensure that people get jobs within the state.

The former Union Minister added, "Industrialisation is needed in Bihar. The state has agro-based industries and textile industries along with skilled workers. We will try to develop sources and skills."

Shahnawaz Hussain was elected to the Bihar Legislative Council in January and was the first to be administered the oath of office by Governor Phagu Chauhan at a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

Sixteen others were also given ministerial posts as part of the Bihar cabinet expansion.

The 17 ministers included 10 from the BJP, six from the Janata Dal-United (JDU) and one Independent who has given support to the JDU.

Besides Hussain, the other 9 newly inducted ministers from the BJP included late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput`s brother Neeraj Kumar 'Babloo', Nitin Naveen, Samrat Chaudhary, Subhash Singh, Janak Ram, Alok Ranjan Jha, Narayan Prasad, Pramod Kumar and Sunil Kumar.

From the JDU side, there was Leshi Singh, Sanjay Jha, Madan Sahni, Shrawan Kumar, Jayant Raj and Jama Khan, who recently joined the JDU quitting the BSP.

This is to be noted that in November 2020, JDU Chief Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Bihar Chief Minister, following the NDA's victory in the state Assembly elections.

