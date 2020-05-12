Mission SAGAR: Indian Naval Ship Kesari carrying 580 tonnes of essential food items reaches Maldives

New Delhi: Under the government`s `Mission SAGAR` initiative, Indian Naval Ship Kesari on Tuesday (May 12) reached Male port in the Maldives, carrying 580 tonnes of essential food items. This move is part of a goodwill gesture from the people of India to the people of Maldives during the coronavirus COVID-19 crisis.

Sharing it on its official twitter handle, India in the Maldives said, "Mission SAGAR ...touching the first shores! #INSKesari entering into Malé port, the first destination of #MissionSAGAR. She carries 580 tonnes of essential food items as a gift from the people of #India to the people of #Maldives."

Mission SAGAR ...touching the first shores ! #INSKesari entering into Malé port, the first destination of #MissionSAGAR. She carries 580 tonnes of essential food items as a gift from the people of #India to the people of #Maldives.@PMOIndia @MEAIndia @MoFAmv pic.twitter.com/zcbEw0XuTS — India in Maldives (@HCIMaldives) May 12, 2020

`Mission Sagar` is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s vision of SAGAR -- Security and Growth for All in the Region.

Earlier on Sunday, India dispatched INS Kesari, carrying on board two medical assistance teams, medicines, and essential food items, to countries in the southern Indian Ocean as part of `Mission Sagar`.

The countries including Maldives, Mauritius, Madagascar, Comoros, and Seychelles had requested India for assistance in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. The medical assistance teams will be deployed in Mauritius and Comoros, helping their governments deal with COVID-19 emergency and dengue fever (in case of Comoros), the Ministry of External Affairs said.

After the Maldives, the ship will also deliver consignments of COVID-19 related essential medicines to Mauritius, Madagascar, Comoros, and Seychelles.

In the case of Mauritius, a special consignment of Ayurvedic medicines is reportedly being sent, the ministry further stated, adding that the consignments meant for Madagascar and Comoros also includes Hydroxychloroquine tablets, which have already been sent earlier to Mauritius, Maldives, and Seychelles.

India has already supported the efforts of the governments of Maldives, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, and Seychelles by providing them consignments of COVID-19 related essential medicines. A team of select medical personnel was also dispatched to the Maldives to augment the preparedness of the Maldivian government to fight this crisis, the MEA said.

Meanwhile, Indian Navy ship Jalashwa will be evacuating approx 700 Indian nationals from Male to Kochi on May 15, during her second repatriation sortie under the Indian government`s Operation Samudra Setu. The Navy ship already repatriated 698 citizens to India on 10 May during her first sortie.

(With Agency Inputs)