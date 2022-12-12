‘Misuse’ of Nirbhaya fund: NCP asks Maharashtra DGP for immediate withdrawal of vehicles procured under the scheme

Mumbai: Vehicles that were procured to deal with issues related to women's safety in Maharashtra are now being used to provide Y-plus security to the MLAs and MPs of the Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. As per reports, as far as 40 vehicles have been diverted under Nirbhaya Fund for escorting MLAs and MPs of the Shinde faction. Earlier this year, the Mumbai police force procured 220 Boleros, 35 Ertigas, 313 Pulsar motorcycles, and 200 Activa two-wheelers using the Rs 30 crore corpus that it had received under the Nirbhaya fund.

The National Congress Party (NCP) has hence demanded Maharashtra DGP to immediate withdraw vehicles procured under the Nirbhaya fund. The development prompted the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to attack the Shinde-led government, as they asked if the security of the ruling legislators was more important than protecting women.

The Nirbhaya Fund has been given to the state governments by the Centre since 2013 to implement schemes related to women's safety. "After the vehicles were procured in June, they were distributed to all 97 police stations, cyber, traffic, and coastal police units in July," the official said.

"Of these vehicles, 47 Boleros were requisitioned from several police stations by the Motor Transport Department of the Mumbai Police following an order from the VIP Security section of the state police stating that they are required for use as an escort vehicle for MPs and MLAs of the Shinde faction to provide Y-Plus security cover to them," he said.

However, 17 of the vehicles which were used for the security of these lawmakers were returned to police stations after the requirement was fulfilled, he added.

NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto said, "SUVs bought with Nirbhaya Fund diverted to provide Y-plus security to Shinde legislators. Shameful misuse of power by the Shinde-Fadnavis government. Eknath Shinde's legislators must hang their heads in shame."

President of NCP's Maharashtra unit Jayant Patil said the Nirbhaya Fund was set up by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government for the protection of women. "It is shocking that vehicles procured for helping the police to carry out their duties of protecting women are being misused for the protection of the breakaway MLAs.

"On one hand the chief minister claims to have the support of the people and on the other hand, each of the breakaway MLA and MP is being provided Y-plus category security which comprises five police personnel," he said.

Patil demanded the vehicles be sent back to the respective police stations and said the security of women was more important than the security of the breakaway legislators.

