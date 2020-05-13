Mizoram MBSE HSLC Result 2020 declared, check mbse.edu.in

AIZAWL: Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) declared the MBSE HSLC Result 2020 on Wednesday. The result was declared on the board's official website: mbse.edu.in.

Results are available at indiaresults.com since it is the official result partner for the Mizoram Board Results. Students can now check their MBSE HSLC Result 2020 by clicking on mbse.edu.in. and indiaresults.com.

How to check MBSE HSLC Result 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website.

Step 2: Click on MBSE HSLC Result 2020 link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and registration number and click on submit.

Step 4: Result will flash on your computer/ smartphone.

Step 5: Download the result in the form of a PDF

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference.

While the theory papers for MBSE HSLC 2020 were conducted between February 17 to March 3, practical exams were held from February 4 to 11. The hall tickets were also uploaded during the month of February. Last year the result for MBSE HSLC was announced on May 2.