MK Stalin urges 31 parties to join 'All India Federation for Social Justice'

DMK chief MK Stalin today wrote a letter to the leaders of 31 parties, urging them to join his newly launched front "All India Federation For Soical Justice".

"As I write this, our unique, diverse, multi-cultural federation is under threat of bigotry and religious hegemony. These forces can only be fought if all who believe in equality, self-respect and social justice unite together," Stalin wrote in the letter.

Stalin further said that time has come to oppose the threat from "religious bigotry and hagemony."

"I firmly believe that the time has finally arrived to stand together as a true Union of States to achieve the aforesaid objectives. We must unite with the same conviction and purpose as we did in order to establish the Mandal Commission," he wrote.

Tamil Nadu CM & DMK President MK Stalin writes a letter to 37 leaders of 'key political parties' inviting them to participate in All India Federation for Social Justice "Let's come together as a true Union of States with conviction, to ensure 'Everything for Everyone'," he says pic.twitter.com/AK45skXsH3 — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2022

