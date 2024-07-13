You may have heard reports of stone pelting on state-of-the art Vande Bharat trains from time to time. However, a recent incident has come to light where a mob pelted stone on a passenger train in Maharashtra's Jalgaon. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media in which passengers can be heard screaming and shutting windows to save themselves from the stone pelters.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has registered a case for endangering passenger safety against unidentified individuals following a viral video showing alleged stone-pelting on the Bhusawal Nandurbar passenger train at 10 am on Friday. The incident gained attention after the video spread on social media.

Indian Railways announced, "The Railway Protection Force (RPF) in-charge at Amalner initiated an investigation by filing a case under Railway Act 154 against unknown persons. Amalner GRP has been notified for further legal proceedings."

Chief public relations officer of Western Railway Vineet Abhishek said that a large number of people traveled from Bhusawal to Bhortek on Friday morning for a religious event, with RPF personnel also present on the train.

Following the viral video, which alleged stone-pelting on the train, the RPF lodged a complaint against unknown individuals. Abhishek also noted that no formal complaints were received from passengers, and no injuries were reported along the route. Additionally, the six RPF personnel on board did not provide any details about the incident.

The RPF plans to conduct a thorough investigation and produce a detailed report on the matter. Meanwhile, senior police officers from Marwad police station, under whose jurisdiction the alleged incident occurred, have stated that they have found no evidence of such an event so far. They are conducting their own inquiry into the claims made in the video.