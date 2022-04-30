Mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended in Punjab’s Patiala after two groups clashed during an anti-Khalistan march on Friday, announced the Department of Home Affairs, Government of Punjab.

The internet services will remain affected in Patiala from 9:30 am to 9 pm on Saturday.

This comes after a clash broke out between two groups in Punjab’s Patiala on Friday which forced the police to fire in the air to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control. There were reports of stones being hurled during the incident.

At least two people have been reportedly injured in the violence which took place near a temple while a march was being taken out by one of the groups.

Soon after the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ordered heavy police deployment at the spot to maintain law and order situation and imposed a curfew in the city from 6 pm Friday to 7 am (Saturday.)

Patiala Inspector General of Police Rakesh Agarwal told reporters in Patiala that the situation was “now under control.”

Meanwhile, Patiala Deputy Commissioner told ANI that FIRs have been lodged against the accused.

"FIRs have been lodged, raids are underway. We appeal to the public to maintain peace. From 9.30 am to 6 pm today mobile internet services will remain temporarily suspended as a step of abundant caution by the govt. One person has been arrested," ANI quoted Patiala Deputy Commissioner as saying.

Bhagwant Mann transfers current Patiala IG, SSP

On directions of Chief Minister Mr Bhagwant Mann, the Punjab government on Saturday transferred the Inspector General of Police (IG) Patiala range, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Patiala and Superintendent of Police (SP) with immediate effect.

Divulging the details a spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office said that Mr Mukhwinder Singh Chinna has been appointed as new IG Patiala,

Mr Deepak Parik has been appointed as the new SSP of Patiala and Mr Wazir Singh has been appointed as the new SP of Patiala.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann termed the incident as “deeply unfortunate” and said he was in touch with the DGP of Punjab police.

The incident of clashes in Patiala are deeply unfortunate. I spoke with the DGP, peace has been restored in the area. We are closely monitoring the situation and will not let anyone create disturbance in the State. Punjab’s peace and harmony is of utmost importance. — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) April 29, 2022

"The incident of clashes in Patiala is deeply unfortunate. I have spoken to the DGP; peace has been restored in the area. We are closely monitoring the situation and will not let anyone create disturbance in the state," CM Mann said in a tweet.

