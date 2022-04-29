हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Patiala clashes

Two groups clash in Punjab's Patiala, police deployed; CM Bhagwant Mann calls it ‘deeply unfortunate’

The state government has ordered heavy police deployment at the spot to maintain law and order situation. Patiala Inspector General of Police Rakesh Agarwal told reporters in Patiala that the situation was “now under control.”

Chandigarh: A clash broke out between two groups in Punjab’s Patiala on Friday which forced the police to fire in the air to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control. There were reports of stones being hurled during the incident. Reportedly, a few were injured in the incident which took place during a march taken out by one of the groups.

 

 

The state government has ordered heavy police deployment at the spot to maintain law and order situation. Patiala Inspector General of Police Rakesh Agarwal told reporters in Patiala that the situation was “now under control.”

 

 

"We have called force from outside. A Peace committee meeting has been called by the Deputy Commissioner," he said, adding restoring peace in the area was their priority.
Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann termed the incident “unfortunate” and said he was in touch with the DGP of Punjab police.

"The incident of clashes in Patiala is deeply unfortunate. I have spoken to the DGP; peace has been restored in the area. We are closely monitoring the situation and will not let anyone create disturbance in the state," CM Mann said in a tweet.

 

 

He also said that Punjab's peace and harmony is of utmost importance. When asked to comment on the incident, the IG said the incident took place as "some mischievous elements had spread some rumours. We have controlled the situation. We are conducting a flag march in Patiala city".

When asked how many have been injured in the incident, Agarwal said they were still checking it. "Due to some rumour, things had escalated, but things have been controlled now," he said.

Deputy Commissioner, Patiala, Sakshi Sawhney said: "We appeal to all to maintain calm and not to lend credence to any rumours." 

(With Agency Inputs)

 

