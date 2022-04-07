New Delhi: With an aim to provide modern and advanced education to Muslim children, the Uttar Pradesh government is planning to develop a mobile application for students studying in madrasas. The curriculum will also include life stories of the freedom fighters who have fought for India and its history.

Announcing the initiative, Minister of State for Minority Welfare, Danish Azad Ansari, who is also the sole Muslim leader in Yogi Adityanath cabinet 2.0, said the government wants the madrasa students to be full of patriotism.

It is believed that the move is to imbibe a feeling of nationalism in the students and also help them receive a modern education for a better future.

For this purpose, a mobile app based on the madrasa curriculum will be developed for modern education and life stories of great men and freedom fighters will be taught there.

Madrasa students should be full of patriotism, he added.

The Yogi Adityanath government will also provide grants for weddings of poor women from the Muslim community, Ansari said.

Focus on education

For Yogi government 2.0, education has been the prime focus since the start of the second tenure. On Monday, Adityanath launched a ‘School Chalo Abhiyaan.’

The programme focuses on ensuring 100% enrollment of students in primary schools and eradicating all the challenges that students face in government schools.

We have to give special emphasis on basic education. The campaign is being launched after two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It may happen that the children, who did not go to school, might be feeling lazy to return. But we have to ensure that no child is left out and all should be admitted to schools," PTI quoted UP CM Yogi Adityanath as saying while addressing the gathering.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV