Modi 3.0 Cabinet: BJP Opts For Continuity In Selection Of Top Ministers

New Delhi: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government announced the portfolios of cabinet ministers on Monday which shows that continuity is the cornerstone of the newly formed Modi 3.0 ministry. The new Union Council of Ministers headed by PM Narendra Modi carries very minimum changes.

The Saffron party has made no changes to the top Ministries like Finance, Forgain, Home Affairs and defence were given to the same leaders. The party has reassigned Rajnath Singh as defence minister, Amit Shah as home minister, Nirmala Sitharaman as finance minister and S Jaishankar as external affairs minister. This also means that there are no changes in the composition of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), a crucial body chaired by the PM. It's responsible for appointing members to national security bodies and making decisions on matters related to national security and defence expenditure.

Other than the top ministry, there are other ministers as well who are again going to represent a ministry under the Modi government. Leaders include former Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia who won from Guna seat of Madhya Pradesh, has now been given charge of telecommunications and development of the North East Region and the former Minister of Environment Bhupender Yadav has also retained in the Modi 3.0 cabinet formation.

However, the party has also made a few changes in cabinet formation. This time the BJP replaced ministers who lost the election or were dropped from the cabinet named Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur and others.