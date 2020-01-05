हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rashid Alvi

Modi and Shah are experts in rioting, whole country knows their history: Congress leader Rashid Alvi

Alvi further alleged that both PM Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan are helping each other.

Modi and Shah are experts in rioting, whole country knows their history: Congress leader Rashid Alvi
File photo

New Delhi: Congress leader Rashid Alvi has courted controversy for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah as "riot experts". In Amroha, the senior Congress leader called the two BJP ministers as "people who cause fire" (aag lagane wale).

"The history of Amit Shah ji and Narendra Modi ji is known to the whole country. There have been experts in rioting. America had refused to give them visas, people of the country know very well their history," he said.

He further described Priyanka Gandhi and Congress as fire extinguishers. "Priyanka Gandhi and Congress Party are about to extinguish the fire. These people are going to set fire," Alvi added.

Live TV

Alvi also claimed that Pakistan deliberately behaves in a manner to create Hindu-Muslim tensions in India, news agency ANI reported. He further alleged that both Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan are helping each other. "I feel that Narendra Modi and Imran Khan are in this together and that is why all this is happening," he said.

The former Rajya Sabha MP is known for making controversial statements. Earlier, Alvi had claimed that those who died during the anti-CAA violence in Uttar Pradesh should be given martyr status.

Rashid AlviPrime Minister Narendra ModiAmit Shah
