Modi Cabinet 3.0: Shivraj Bags Agriculture, Khattar Gets Power; Meet 33 First-Timers

First-Timers In Modi Cabinet 3.0: A total of 33 fresh faces made their debut in Modi's third cabinet. Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a four-time Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, entered the cabinet as Union agriculture and rural development minister. Among other newcomers are Manohar Lal Khattar, appointed Minister of housing and urban affairs and Minister of power; HD Kumaraswamy, taking charge as Minister of heavy industries and steel.

The kingmaker JDU’s Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh leads as Minister of panchayati raj, fisheries, animal husbandry, and dairying, marking his first foray into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s team. Adding to Bihar's representation is LJP leader Chirag Paswan, holding a Cabinet berth for the first time as Minister of food processing industries, his party securing all five Lok Sabha seats it contested under the NDA coalition.

The BJP leaders who are holding their maiden cabinet berths include Kamlesh Paswan (Uttar Pradesh), Sukanta Majumder (West Bengal), Durga Das Uikey (Madhya Pradesh), Raj Bhushan Chaudhary (Bihar), Satish Dubey (Bihar), Sanjay Seth (Jharkhand), C R Paatil (Gujarat), Bhagirath Chaudhary (Rajasthan), Harsh Malhotra (Delhi), V Somanna (Karnataka), and Savitri Thakur (UP).

Kamaljeet Sehrawat (Delhi), Prataprao Jadhav (Maharashtra), George Kurian (Kerala), Kirti Vardhan Singh (UP), Tokhan Sahu (Chhattisgarh), Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma (Andhra Pradesh), Nimuben Bambhniya (Gujarat), Murlidhar Mohol (Maharashtra), Pabitra Margherita (Assam), and Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Telangana) are also among the BJP’s fresh faces.

New Lok Sabha MPs' Portfolio In Modi’s Third Cabinet?

Shivraj Singh Chouhan - Union agriculture and rural development ministry

Manohar Lal Khattar - Minister of housing and urban affairs; and minister of power.

HD Kumaraswamy - Minister of heavy industries; and minister of steel.

Piyush Goyal - Minister of commerce and industry.

Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh -Minister of panchayati raj; and minister of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying.

Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu -Minister of civil aviation.

Chirag Paswan - Minister of food processing industries.

Ministers Of State (Independent Charge)

Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao - Minister of state (independent charge) of ministry of Ayush; and minister of state in the ministry of health and family welfare.

Jayant Chaudhary - Minister of state (independent charge) of the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship; and minister of state in the ministry of education.

Ministers Of State

Shri Jitin Prasada - Minister of state in the ministry of commerce and industry; and minister of state in the ministry of electronics and information technology.

Ram Nath Thakur - Minister of state in the ministry of agriculture and farmers Welfare.

Ravneet Singh Bittu - Minister of state in the ministry of food processing industries; and minister of State in the ministry of railways.

Raksha Nikhil Khadse - Minister of state in the ministry of youth affairs and sports.

Suresh Gopi - Minister of state in the ministry of petroleum and natural gas; and minister of state in the ministry of tourism.

Kamlesh Paswan - Minister of state in the ministry of rural development.

Sukanta Majumdar - Minister of state in the ministry of education; and minister of state in the ministry of development of north eastern region.

Durgadas Uikey - Minister of state in the ministry of tribal affairs.

Raj Bhushan Choudhary - Minister of state in the ministry of Jal Shakti.

Satish Chandra Dubey - Minister of state in the ministry of coal; and minister of state in the ministry of mines.

Sanjay Seth - Minister of state in the ministry of defence.

Bhagirath Choudhary - Minister of state in the ministry of agriculture and farmers welfare.

V Somanna - Minister of state in the ministry of jal shakti; and minister of state in the ministry of railways.

Harsh Malhotra - Minister of state in the ministry of corporate affairs; and minister of state in the ministry of road transport and highways.

Savitri Thakur - Minister of state in the ministry of women and child development.