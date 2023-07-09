Modi Cabinet Expansion On July 12? Chirag Paswan Likely To Get In, Uncle Pashupati Paras May Go Out

A big political development is likely to take place in Bihar with Union Minister Nityanand Rai meeting Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan fueling the rumours of the latter being inducted into the Modi cabinet. Chirag Paswan had a fallout with the BJP after the 2020 Bihar assembly elections.

After meeting Chirag Paswan, Nityanand Rai said, "This is our old home. It is always good when we meet. Ram Vilas Paswan and BJP have worked for the welfare of the people...The opposition unity is due to fear f PM Modi's popularity. Neither do they have a leader nor any policy...They should learn about policy, service and leadership from PM Modi..."

On the other hand, Chirag Paswan said that he can divulge more details only after things get finalized. Chirag said that he had a detailed meeting with Rai and many issues were discussed. He said that while it's not possible to disclose details till the alliance gets finalized and added that many more meetings are likely to be held going ahead.



According to Zee News TV report, Chirag may get inducted into the Modi Cabinet on July 12 while a portfolio will be allocated to him at a later stage. On the other hand, his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, who led a rebellion in the LJP, may have to quit the Modi cabinet. Other ministers including RK Singh and Ashwini Kumar Choubey may also have to go out of the current cabinet. The development shows that the BJP is trying to keep its caste equation straight in Bihar ahead of the next year's Lok Sabha polls.

According to other reports, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is also likely to go out of the Union Cabinet and her portfolio will be allocated to some senior ministers of the Modi government.