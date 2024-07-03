Modi Government Forms Cabinet Committees, BJP Allies Secure Key Positions

The Narendra Modi-led NDA government on Wednesday announced the formation of several cabinet committees, solidifying the roles of BJP and its NDA allies in key decision-making bodies covering security, economic, and political affairs. Cabinet committees comprised of Union ministers from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its Allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), including Janata Dal (U), Telugu Desam Party, Janata Dal (S), Shiv Sena, and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS): Key Decisions on Strategic Matters

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, includes pivotal ministers such as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. This committee holds authority over the nation's most critical security and strategic affairs.

Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs: Steering Economic Policies

Headed by PM Modi, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs features a diverse array of ministers including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar, Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and H D Kumaraswamy. This committee is tasked with formulating decisions on economic and trade matters, impacting the country's fiscal policies.

Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs: Addressing National Political Issues

Comprising PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, and a roster of other influential ministers, the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs takes on crucial political issues shaping the national landscape.

Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs: Coordination for Legislative Sessions

Led by Rajnath Singh and including Amit Shah, J P Nadda, Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, and others, the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs orchestrates the scheduling and logistics of parliamentary sessions, ensuring smooth legislative functioning.

Appointments Committee of the Cabinet: Top-Level Appointments

Consisting solely of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet is responsible for key appointments across top bureaucratic, strategic, and security positions in the country.

Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth: Fostering Economic Expansion

Under the leadership of PM Modi, this committee features Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, and others, focusing on driving investments and facilitating economic growth initiatives.

Cabinet Committee on Accommodation: Management of Government Residences

Chaired by Amit Shah and including Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, and Manohar Lal, the Cabinet Committee on Accommodation oversees the allocation and management of residences for Union ministers, bureaucrats, and senior government officials.

Cabinet Committee on Skill, Employment and Livelihood: Enhancing Workforce Dynamics

This committee, headed by PM Modi, incorporates Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, and other ministers, focusing on policies related to skill development, employment generation, and livelihood enhancement across sectors.