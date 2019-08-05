Modi government scraps Article 370, J&K and Ladakh to be separate Union Territories

After days of speculations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government on Monday announced the revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The announcement was made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha amid uproar by opposition parties.

Article 370 has been abrogated through Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order 2019, signed by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Making a statement in Rajya Sabha, the Home Minister said that all sections of Article 370 will not be applicable in Jammu and Kashmir. Following his statement, there was uproar by members of opposition parties. The Rajya Sabha was adjourned shortly after the announcement by Home Minister.

Following the development, Kashmir and Ladakh are set to be made Union Territories. Ladakh will not have any Assembly of its own.

The "statement of objects and resons" issued by Home Minister Shah read, "The Ladakh Division of the State of Jammu and Kashmir has a large area but is sparsely populated with a very difficult terrain. There has been a long pending, demand of people of Ladakh to give it the status of a Union Territory to enable them to realise their aspirations. The Union Territory of Ladakh will be without Legislature."

"Further, keeping in view the prevailing internal security situation, fuelled by cross border terrorism in the existing State of Jammu and Kashmir, a separate Union Territory for Jammu and Kashmir is being created. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will be with legislature."

Reacting to the development, former J&K chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti said that the decision would have “catastrophic consequences for the subcontinent”.

She tweeted, “Today marks the darkest day in Indian democracy. Decision of J&K leadership to reject 2 nation theory in 1947 & align with India has backfired. Unilateral decision of GOI to scrap Article 370 is illegal & unconstitutional which will make India an occupational force in J&K.”

“It will have catastrophic consequences for the subcontinent. GOIs intentions are clear. They want the territory of J&K by terrorising it’s people. India has failed Kashmir in keeping its promises,” she further said.