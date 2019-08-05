close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Jammu and Kashmir live updates – August 5, 2019

The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is likely to be discussed at the Cabinet meeting convened by Prime Minister Modi on Monday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 5, 2019 - 08:14
Comments |
File Photo

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has imposed Section 144 in Srinagar as well as Jammu while mobile internet services have also been suspended. Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have alleged that they have been under house arrest. The two leaders have, however, urged people to maintain calm and not resort to violence. They have also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre, accusing it of muzzling the voice of people of Kashmir. The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is likely to be discussed at the Cabinet meeting convened by Prime Minister Modi on Monday.

Here are the live updates:

5 August 2019, 08:14 AM

Security tightened in Srinagar in view of the imposition of section 144:

5 August 2019, 08:10 AM

The Shiv Sena has backed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government over the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir. In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, the NDA constituent lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for tackling the situation in the state. READ FULL STORY

5 August 2019, 07:35 AM

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram has condemned the alleged house arrest of leaders in Jammu and Kashmir. Taking to Twitter, Chidambaram said, "The house arrest of J&K leaders is a signal that the government will defy all democratic norms and principles to achieve its objects. I condemn the house arrests...Before the day is over we will know if there will be a major crisis in J&K. Keeping my fingers crossed."

5 August 2019, 07:13 AM

Security tightened in Jammu:

5 August 2019, 07:08 AM

According to news agency ANI, section 144 has been imposed in Srinagar as well as Jammu. The report said that mobile internet services have also been suspended in Jammu city and areas in Kashmir.

5 August 2019, 07:06 AM

Former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have alleged that they have been put under house arrest. Taking to Twitter, Omar Abdullah said "we don't know what is in store for us" while Mehbooba targeted the central government saying, "The world watches as people & their voices are being muzzled in J&K." READ FULL STORY

Must Watch

PT3M10S

40 CRPF companies deployed in Jammu region