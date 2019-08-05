Jammu and Kashmir live updates – August 5, 2019

5 August 2019, 08:14 AM
Security tightened in Srinagar in view of the imposition of section 144:
Jammu & Kashmir: Security tightened in Srinagar in view of the imposition of section 144 CrPC from midnight 5th August. pic.twitter.com/qErNGidUDi
5 August 2019, 08:10 AM
The Shiv Sena has backed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government over the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir. In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, the NDA constituent lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for tackling the situation in the state.
5 August 2019, 07:35 AM
Senior Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram has condemned the alleged house arrest of leaders in Jammu and Kashmir. Taking to Twitter, Chidambaram said, "The house arrest of J&K leaders is a signal that the government will defy all democratic norms and principles to achieve its objects. I condemn the house arrests...Before the day is over we will know if there will be a major crisis in J&K. Keeping my fingers crossed."
5 August 2019, 07:13 AM
Security tightened in Jammu:
Jammu & Kashmir: Security tightened in Jammu in view of the imposition of section 144 from 6 am, today. pic.twitter.com/g5XndHNWK9
5 August 2019, 07:08 AM
According to news agency ANI, section 144 has been imposed in Srinagar as well as Jammu. The report said that mobile internet services have also been suspended in Jammu city and areas in Kashmir.
5 August 2019, 07:06 AM
Former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have alleged that they have been put under house arrest. Taking to Twitter, Omar Abdullah said "we don't know what is in store for us" while Mehbooba targeted the central government saying, "The world watches as people & their voices are being muzzled in J&K."