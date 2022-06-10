New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday made a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government alleging that it was “betraying the country” by ignoring the infrastructure build-up by China at the borders near Ladakh. The Congress MP from Kerala’s Wayanad took to Twitter and said, “China is building the foundations for hostile action in the future. By ignoring it, the Government is betraying India."

The tweet from the Gandhi scion came in the backdrop of media reports citing a top US general terming the Chinese infra development near Ladakh as "alarming".

Importantly, India on Thursday said that it expects China to work with it to reach a mutually acceptable solution for the remaining issues in eastern Ladakh in the next round of military talks as both sides agreed that prolongation of the existing situation is not in the interest of either side or overall relations.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also said that India carefully monitors developments along its border areas including the construction of infrastructure by China in eastern Ladakh as well as in deeper areas.

His comments came when asked about comments by US Army's Pacific Commanding General Charles A.Flynn that the Chinese activities across Ladakh are "eye-opening".

Bagchi said he would not like to comment on what Gen Flynn said.

Gen Flynn had said on Wednesday that some of the defence infrastructures that is being created by China near its border with India in Ladakh are "alarming", calling the Chinese activity in that region "eye-opening".

Flagging concerns over the Chinese infra build-up, the US General also said that the "destabilising and corrosive" behaviour of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in the Indo-Pacific region is simply not helpful.