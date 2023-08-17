Modi Govt Giving Rs 3,000 To Every Woman On Rakhi? Check Truth Behind Viral Claim

Rakhi or Rakshabandhan is a symbol of the profound bond between siblings, celebrating love and unity. It signifies the importance of protection, support, and lifelong companionship. This cherished tradition fosters stronger family ties and reinforces the value of relationships in our lives. Rakhi is celebrated across India with traditional fervour. Ahead of Rakhi, some claims are being made on Facebook and other social media posts that the Narendra Modi government has announced to give Rs 3,000 to each woman on the occasion of Rakshabandhan.

What Is The Claim Made In The Facebook Post?

The Facebook post claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently made an announcement in Parliament that the Central government will be providing Rs 3,000 to each woman on the occasion of Rakhi. The financial aid is a part of 'Ladli Behna Yojana', claimed the post.



What Is The Truth Behind Viral Claim?

The viral claim is fake. The Narendra Modi government has made no such announcement in Parliament. Moreover, the Ladli Behan Yojana is a scheme of the Madhya Pradesh government and the registration process for the scheme has already been completed by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.

What Is Ladli Behna Yojana?

Under the Ladli Behna Yojana, women aged between 21 and 60 are given Rs 1,000 per month of financial assistance or Rs 12,000 per year. Recently, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the financial aid given per month to women under the scheme will be increased from the current Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000 with periodic hikes of Rs 250.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced he would give a "gift" to women on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan but did not elaborate about it. He was speaking after transferring a cumulative amount of Rs 1,209 crore to 1.25 crore women who are eligible for assistance under Ladli Behna Yojana.