New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is all set to complete its 8 years in power, BJP National President JP Nadda on Monday said that “ Modi Hai to Mumkin Hai” has become the voice of every common Indian today. ‘Modi Hai To Mumkin Hai’ slogan was the part of BJP’s campaign for the 2019 General Elections, in which PM Modi won his second term with a full majority. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi to mark eight years of the Modi government, Nadda said, “PM Modi has changed the culture of Indian politics. Today we see a responsible, proactive, pro-responsive govt. 'Modi Hai to Mumkin Hai' is now the voice of every common man and they believe that it is really possible if Modi is there.”

Talking about the principles and ethics of his government, Nadda said "Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan (service, good governance and welfare of poor) are souls of the Modi government.”

Nadda, flanked by Union ministers Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan and Anurag Thakur, also released a theme song to mark the Modi government's anniversary that described it as the creator of modern India.

The BJP president said ensuring the last-mile delivery of various government schemes has been the biggest challenge of the Modi government.

"Prime Minister Modi has himself taken care of last-mile delivery," Nadda said.

Nadda also launched a special campaign, called 8 Years of Seva, Sushasan & Garib Kalyan', to reach out to the youth and citizens through the NaMo App.

"This special platform on the NaMo App has a lot of interactive as well as informative features. The platform has a collection of videos, graphics and articles which detail the work done by the Modi government in eight years, Nadda said.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)