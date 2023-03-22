topStoriesenglish2586785
'Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao' Posters: BJP Demands Action Against Arvind Kejriwal, Alleges AAP's Involvement

BJP on Wednesday accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of being involved in putting up the posters of PM Narendra Modi with "Modi Hatao Desh Bachao" written on them. 

Mar 22, 2023

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Harnath Singh Yadav on Wednesday slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleging that the AAP was involved in putting up the posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with "Modi Hatao Desh Bachao" written on them. While speaking to ANI, Harnath Singh Yadav said, "It has been confirmed that a vehicle came out from the AAP office which was later caught with the posters inside it. The Aam Aadmi Party and all the opposition parties whose shops were closed by PM Modi in 2014 are feeling uneasiness. They should understand that PM Modi has been elected by 145 crore people of the country". "I want to say that there can be no talk of removing PM Modi by putting up posters in such a cheap way and by making cheap statements" he added.

Harnath Singh Yadav further stated that Delhi Police should take action against Arvind Kejriwal for the objectionable poster against the Prime Minister. 

"Action should be taken against Aam Aadmi Party leader. Delhi Police should take cognizance of this, strict legal action should also be taken against Kejriwal" he added.

More than 100 FIRs have been registered by Delhi Police and six people have been arrested in connection with objectionable posters, including those with derogatory remarks against the Prime Minister, across the national capital. 

After the police crackdown, Aam Admi Party said that the dictatorship of the Modi Government has reached its peak. The official handle of Aam Aadmi Party took to Twitter and said, "Dictatorship of Modi government is at its peak. What is so objectionable in this poster that Modi ji filed 100 FIRs for putting it? PM Modi, you probably do not know but India is a democratic country. So scared of one poster! Why?" In this regard, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai also took to Twitter and said "Why so much fear of a poster?" 

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also called it a normal poster in a press conference later in the day.

