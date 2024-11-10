Modi In Jharkhand: PM Tears Into JMM-Cong Coalition Over 'Paper-Leak, Recruitment Mafias', Vows To End 'Kharchi-Parchi' Culture

Jharkhand Assembly Polls: Slamming the Hemant Soren-led government in Jharkhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in the state, all the 'paper-leak mafias' and 'recruitment mafias' that were created by JMM-Congress will be targeted and sent to jail. Addressing a rally in Bokaro, PM Modi emphasized the issue of unemployment in the state, saying that if the saffron party comes to power, it will provide employment to thousands of youth without any 'kharchi-parchi'.

Drawing parallels with Haryana, the Prime Minister asserted that earlier, in Haryana, people had to pay a huge sum of money and wait for a letter from leaders to get a job, but when the BJP, which formed the government in the state, made the 'kharchi-parchi' system disappear.

Promising jobs to the youth of Jharkhand, the Prime Minister said, "In Haryana, when we formed our government, we gave jobs to thousands of youth. We will do the same if the BJP forms the government in Jharkhand.”

“When the government was formed in Haryana for the third historic time, we gave government job orders to thousands of youths without any 'kharchi-parchi'. In Haryana, 'kharchi' means till the time you don't give money, you won't get a job, while 'parchi' means you won't get the job until a senior leader writes a letter. We have buried both 'kharchi-parchi' in Haryana. We will do the same in Jharkhand also,” he further stated.

Besides the issue of jobs and employment, PM Modi also cornered the JMM-Congress coalition in Jharkhand over the issue of paper leaks and 'recruitment mafia’ saying that the 'mafias’ created by the ruling coalition will be targeted and all the people who have played with the future of the youth of Jharkhand will be sent to jail.

"Here, we will have one more target of destroying the 'paper-leak mafia' and 'recruitment mafia' created by the JMM and Congress. These paper leaks and recruitment mafias, created by JMM-Congress, will be targeted, and all such people who have played with the future of youth in Jharkhand will be sent to jail," he said. "...I want to promise you (people), once the government is formed, to give these corrupt people the strictest punishment, we will take this fight to the court. Your money will be spent on you only," the Prime Minister said.

Elaborating on the development works in Jharkhand, PM Modi said that their government has spent lakhs of crores of rupees on the development of Jharkhand, resulting in the renovation of more than 50 railway stations of the state, including Bokaro.

"We send the money of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi directly to the bank accounts of the farmers of Jharkhand, and they receive the entire amount. Similarly, there are many highway, railway, and airport works on which the central government spends directly; nobody gets a chance to cut corners. Our government has also spent lakhs of crores of rupees in Jharkhand. More than 50 railway stations in Jharkhand are renovated with advanced technologies, including Bokaro railway station," the Prime Minister said.

Referring to the recently constructed airport in Bokaro, PM Modi said that it's his dream that people who wear "slippers" would travel in airplanes.

"Today, there is an airport in Bokaro. When the BJP forms government here, airline services will commence. It's my dream that people who wear 'slippers', will go in the airplane... The BJP-NDA government is promoting new industries. We are also opening old, closed factories in Jharkhand. Sindri fertilizer factory was also closed due to the bad policies of the previous governments... We started the Sindri fertilizer factory... Due to this, thousands of youth of Jharkhand have gotten employment," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi also said that a BJP government is necessary in the state to drive out infiltrators. "BJP-led government is needed in Jharkhand to drive out infiltrators," he said. He alleged that both Congress and JMM were attempting to create a divide between SCs, STs, and OBCs, saying it enjoyed power by creating divisions.

"Everyone needs to stay alert and aware of the major conspiracy by JMM and Congress. They can do anything for power," the PM stated. "Congress has always been opposed to the unity of ST, SC, and OBC communities. After independence, as long as our Dalit community remained divided, Congress enjoyed power at the Centre based on the policy of 'divide and rule'," he said. "However, once the communities united, Congress never again managed to form a government with a full majority at the Centre," the Prime Minister said.

Voting for the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, with vote counting scheduled for November 23.