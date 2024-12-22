Modi In Kuwait: PM Hails Surge In 'Made In India' Products In Gulf Country, Calls Trade ‘Important Pillar’ Of Bilateral Ties

PM Modi In Kuwait: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his two-day visit to Kuwait, underscored the growing importance of trade and commerce in strengthening the bilateral ties between India and Kuwait.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to the Gulf nation of Kuwait at the invitation of Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of the State of Kuwait. This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in 43 years.

In an interview with Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) on Saturday, he highlighted the significant rise in two-way trade, emphasising their energy partnership and the increasing presence of "Made in India" products across various sectors in Kuwait.

"Trade and commerce have been important pillars of our bilateral relationship. Our bilateral trade has been on an upswing. Our energy partnership adds a unique value to our bilateral trade," PM Modi said.

"We are happy to see 'Made in India' products, particularly in automobile, electrical and mechanical machinery, and telecom segments making new inroads in Kuwait. India today is manufacturing world-class products at the most affordable cost. Diversification to non-oil trade is key to achieving greater bilateral trade," the Prime Minister said.

He further spoke about deepening the potential for collaboration in diverse fields such as health, technology, digital, innovation and textiles.

PM Modi further said that India and Kuwait share a deep and historic bond and the relationship between both countries has always been one of warmth and friendship and the crosscurrents of history and exchanges through ideas and commerce have brought people close and together, KUNA reported.

"We have traded with each other since times immemorial. The discoveries in Failaka Island speak of our shared past. The Indian Rupee was a legal tender in Kuwait for over a century till 1961. This shows how closely our economies were integrated," PM Modi told KUNA.

He further said, "Overall, the bilateral ties are progressing well and if I could say, scaling new heights. I eagerly look forward to my talks with His Highness the Emir to elevate our ties in various areas including defence, trade, investment, and energy. The strong roots of our historical ties must be matched by the fruits of our 21st-century partnership - dynamic, robust and multifaceted. There is a lot we have achieved together, but possibilities are limitless for our partnership. I am sure this visit will give new wings to it."

Earlier today on Sunday received a rousing ceremonial welcome and a Guard of Honour in Kuwait during his state trip to the Gulf country. PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the Bayan Palace, Kuwait. The Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah also present during the ceremony.

The details of the meeting were also shared by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs on X.

"A special welcome on historic visit! PM @narendramodi arrives at the Bayan Palace in Kuwait to a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour. Warmly received by HH Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, PM of Kuwait. Extensive talks with HH the Amir, Crown Prince and PM of Kuwait lie ahead," Randhir Jaiswal wrote.

On Saturday, he visited the Gulf Spic Labour Camp in Kuwait, where he interacted with Indian workers and highlighted their contribution to the country's development.

PM Modi spoke about the aspirations of Indian workers, linking them to his vision for a "Viksit Bharat 2047."