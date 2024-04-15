Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The political storm of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is intensifying. Opposition parties are continuously attacking the central and Modi government over inflation and unemployment. Meanwhile, a statement from Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua, the BJP MP and candidate from the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat, has come to the fore. He said that those who are increasing unemployment are the ones who are having children. Bhojpuri actor and BJP MP Dinesh Lal Yadav’s statement on unemployment has come to light. He said, “Tell me, does Modi Ji or Yogi Ji have a single child? They have stopped unemployment, they will not increase unemployment, so who is increasing unemployment? Those who are having children one after another. The government is saying stop, but they are not listening.”

Nirahua said on unemployment, "Those who say that unemployment is increasing in the country, tell them that there is so much employment and after that, you are increasing the population… that unemployment is increasing. Modi Ji is trying to stop it, the government is trying and when they want to bring a rule that you have fewer children… have only two children… you are saying you are unemployed and you are producing eight more unemployed… you yourself are not able to feed yourself… you are saying that we are unemployed, so if you are unemployed, are you thinking once why are you producing eight more unemployed.

मोदी जी-योगी जी बेरोजगारी रोक दिए हैं, क्योंकि उनका एक भी बच्चा नहीं है.



जो बच्चे पर बच्चा पैदा कर रहे हैं, वो बेरोजगारी बढ़ा रहे हैं.



- BJP सांसद निरहुआ



जानकारी :- निरहुआ के 3 बच्चे हैं

Congress leader S Srinivas has taken a jibe at this statement of BJP MP Dinesh Lal Yadav, he shared this video and said, ‘Modi Ji-Yogi Ji did not have a single child so that unemployment does not increase in the country’, he said, did Modi-Yogi really not have children for this reason?

Unemployment is a big issue in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Congress and Samajwadi Party along with many opposition parties are attacking the Modi government over this. The opposition is continuously cornering the government on this and has made it a big issue in the election. Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua is the BJP candidate from the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat. He is pitted against SP’s Dharmendra Yadav. Voting is to take place in Azamgarh in the sixth phase on May 25.