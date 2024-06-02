Truly A 'Modi-Fied' India? BJP Set To Break South Jinx, Show Exit Polls

Exit Poll Results 2024: The anticipation surrounding the high-stakes battle to claim the throne at the centre is nearing an end on June 4. With the release of exit poll data on Saturday, some believe that the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP)-led NDA is poised to secure a clean sweep in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Although the BJP seems likely to reach the magic number of 272 out of 543 Lok Sabha seats, it may achieve a surplus compared to the 2019 elections. The final outcome remains undisclosed at present, but according to the exit polls, the BJP’s alliance is projected to enhance its vote percentage in the southern states. Below is an examination of exit poll results for five crucial southern states.

Breakthrough In Kerela

Several exit polls forecast the possibility of the BJP opening its account in Kerela, a region where Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party has struggled to make significant gains.

Exit poll data from Axis My India shows the NDA (BJP-led) winning 2-3 seats with a probable vote share of 27%. On the same line, News 18 predicted 1-3 seats for the NDA in the state. While Times Now-ETG forecasted one seat for the saffron party out of a total of 20 constituencies.

Thriller In Tamil Nadu

The National Democratic Alliance is predicted to witness a potential increase in its vote share in Tamil Nadu. The party's anticipated vote share of 22% in the state reflects a notable rise compared to previous elections. However, the dominant force remains the INDIA bloc, comprising the DMK and Congress, which is predicted to win a substantial 33–37 seats out of the total 39 Lok Sabha seats.

According to the News 18 exit poll, the NDA is projected to secure 1-3 seats in Tamil Nadu, whereas the INDIA bloc is poised to clinch 36–39 seats in the state. The predictions of Axis My India showed the NDA securing victory on 2-4 seats. As per Today's Chanakya, the BJP may win between 6-10 seats in Tamil Nadu.

Cut-Throat Competition In Telangana

Exit polls anticipated a close competition between the Congress and the BJP in Telangana during the Lok Sabha elections, with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi expected to endure significant setbacks.

The TV 9 Bharatvarash predicted that the NDA (BJP-led) is poised to win seven seats and the INDIA bloc to win eight seats, with two seats secured by others. Out of the total 17 seats in the state, News18 India forecast the BJP getting victory on 7–10 seats while the Congress on 5-8 seats, followed by BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) securing 2–5 seats.

Holding Fort In Karnataka

According to exit poll predictions, the BJP is poised to continue its strong performance in the state, building upon its sweeping victory in 2019, when it won 25 out of 28 seats. Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc is expected to secure 3–7 seats, indicating a significant presence but not putting any major challenge to the NDA's dominance.

News18 India’s exit poll says the NDA may win 23–26 seats, while the INDIA bloc is expected to bag 3–7 seats. NDA may obtain 23 to 25 seats, as per India Today-Axis My India.

Tables Turned In Andhra Pradesh

The exit polls painted a picture of dominance for the BJP-led NDA in Andhra Pradesh, with predictions suggesting a majority of the Lok Sabha seats could be won by the alliance. On the other hand, INDIA bloc may struggle to open its account in this southern state.

News 18 forecasted that the NDA is expected to attain 19–22 seats out of a total 25 constituencies. ABP C voter estimated 21–25 seats for the NDA. While the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is expected to win 5-8 seats, according to News 18, the ABP C Voter suggests a lower range of 0–4 seats.

The India bloc, on the other hand, is anticipated to draw a blank in both predictions. In 2019, the YSRCP won 22 seats, the Congress secured 3 seats, and the BJP failed to win any seats.