'Modi, Modi' Slogans Interrupt Kejriwal's IP University Speech, He Hits Back With '70 Years' Jibe

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's address at the inauguration of the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University's new campus on Thursday was interrupted by chants of 'Modi, Modi'. During his address, which was also live-streamed on Aam Aadmi Party's social media platforms, Kejriwal was speaking about the Delhi government's school education model when a section of the audience started chanting 'Modi, Modi' slogans. In a swipe at those who interrupted him, the AAP supremo said if the education system could improve through 'such sloganeering', it would have in the last 70 years.

"Please let me speak for five minutes. I urge people from this party and the other party to let me speak... You can raise your slogans if you don't like what I said," Arvind Kejriwal said. He also told them that they might not like his ideas and thoughts and can make comments but what they were doing was 'not right'.

"Everyone has the right to speak in this democracy," he added upon being interrupted again.

The ruling AAP alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers created a 'ruckus' during the programme but Kejriwal silenced them through his 'brilliant reply'.

While the inauguration event was underway, there was reportedly sloganeering outside the campus as well between AAP and BJP workers.

IP University's new campus latest flashpoint between AAP and BJP

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University's east Delhi campus has become the latest flashpoint between the AAP-led city government and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, with both sides claiming that they would inaugurate the newly built campus. Both parties have accused one another of trying to take undue credit for the new campus.

However, Kejriwal and LG Saxena jointly inaugurated the campus on Thursday in the presence of Delhi Education Minister and senior AAP leader Atishi.

The IPU campus is part of the three state university campuses the Kejriwal-led government is developing in the Jamnapaar/Trans Yamuna region, along with the Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) East Campus and Delhi Technological University (DTU) East Campus, Atishi said.

"It is public knowledge that this campus was the brainchild and dream project of Manish Sisodia. Right from its planning, supervising its construction and curriculum, Manish Sisodia has been involved in every aspect of the project, well before the present L-G was sent to Delhi," she said on Delhi LG's claims regarding the IP University's new campus inauguration.