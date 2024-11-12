Modi Slams Congress, Says ''Shahi Parivar' Believes They Are Born To Rule India'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed a rally at Chimur in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district ahead of assembly elections on November 20. He targeted Congress and said that it has always been the mentality of the 'shahi parivar' that they were born to rule the country.

“This is the reason that after Independence, the Congress never allowed Dalits, backward classes and Adivasis to progress,” Modi said.

“The Congress gets irritated with (the topic of) reservations. In the 1980s, when Rajiv Gandhi led the party, it published an advertisement raising questions over the special rights enjoyed by Dalits, backward classes and Adivasis,” Modi added.

In the rally, He also said that the Congress wants to break the unity.

“It is a dangerous game of the Congress to break your unity. If a tribal society gets divided into castes, its identity and strength will be lost,” Modi said.

“The prince of Congress has himself announced while he was abroad. That is why I say that we should not fall prey to this conspiracy of the Congress. We have to remain united,” he said.

In the same rally, he also attacked the opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and accused it of being the "biggest player of corruption" and stalling development in the state.

"Maharashtra’s rapid development is beyond the reach of the Aghadi," Modi said. “They have done a PhD in putting a brake on developmental works. The Congress has a double PhD in it,” he said. “Aghadi yani bhrastrachar ke sab se bade khiladi’ (Aghadi means the biggest players of corruption),” he added.

