'Modi Surname' Case: Rahul Gandhi Likely To Challenge Conviction In Surat Court Tomorrow, Says Report

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to travel to Surat in Gujarat tomorrow to file an appeal in the Sessions court challenging his conviction and two-year- sentence in the 'Modi-Surname' defamation case. According to news agency ANI and other media reports, the petition is ready. It may be recalled that the Surat court has given Rahul Gandhi 30 days to appeal against the order which was delivered on March 23. The court has also granted bail to Gandhi in the case.

According to a PTI report, the Congress has contended that there is no delay in the filing of a review petition challenging the Surat court verdict. The news agency had reported citing Congress sources that the 168-page judgement of the Surat court against Gandhi has been translated by experts and the petition was ready for filing within a week but Rahul Gandhi's legal team was taking an "abundantly cautious approach" keeping in view its repercussions that it could have on the two other similar cases filed in Patna and Ranchi courts on the same grounds.

The report also said that Gandhi's legal team are prepared to go to the next level noting that Gandhi stands disqualified as he has taken on Prime Minister Narendra Modi "consistently and directly" ever since the 2016 demonetisation, followed by GST bill and privatisation, with the latest attack being on his relationship with businessman Gautam Adani.

Top legal advisors of the Congress were working on the review petition which is likely to be filed before the Surat sessions court tomorrow.

Gandhi was convicted and was given a two-year sentence in the 2019 defamation case over his remarks on the Modi surname, following which he was disqualified as a member of Lok Sabha.

The Congress has said it will fight the matter both politically and legally and will take the issue to the public. The report said the Congress leaders feel that Gandhi's disqualification has helped bring unity among the opposition ranks with its first consequence being 19 opposition parties now displaying rare unity against the BJP against only a handful earlier.