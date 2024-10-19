Modi Varanasi Visit: PM To Lay Foundation Projects Worth Over Rs 6,000 Crore Tomorrow

PM Modi Varanasi Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, on Sunday to lay the foundation stones and inaugurate 23 projects worth Rs 6,611.18 crore.

During his visit to Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, PM Modi will inaugurate the RJ Sankara Eye Hospital, built at a cost of Rs 90 crore, in the presence of Shankaracharya Swami Vijayendra Saraswati.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation for the expansion of Varanasi Airport and the construction of a new terminal building. He will also inaugurate other projects related to health, education, sports, religion, tourism, and housing during the visit. Additionally, PM Modi is likely to announce a new free food programme initiated by the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust.

The scheme, in collaboration with Natyakotam Sanstha, aims to provide food to students from 16 Sanskrit schools and attendants of three hospitals. The trial for the "Satvik Sanatan Kitchen" was successfully conducted at the Annakshetra in the Godaulia area of the city, benefiting around 3,000 people in its first phase, with plans to expand to 5,000 beneficiaries.

Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, CEO of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, said that the Prime Minister is likely to announce this initiative during his visit. Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and several other senior leaders will join the Prime Minister for the event.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive in Varanasi at around 1 PM and will leave for Delhi by 6 p.m. Upon arrival, PM Modi will be welcomed by Chief Minister Adityanath and Governor Patel. Several key cabinet ministers and both Deputy Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh are also expected to be present.

Speaking on PM Modi’s visit, the BJP Kashi region president Dilip Patel said that the Prime Minister will receive a grand welcome with drums and flowers across various locations in the city.

Ahead of the visit, several hoardings of PM Modi were put up across Varanasi on Saturday. One poster shows PM Modi with 10 hands, each representing several government schemes. These banners and posters have been put up by BJP Yuva Morcha President Aman Sonkar.

Following his arrival at Babatpur International Airport, the PM is set to inaugurate the Shankara Eye Hospital. From there, he will proceed to Sigra Sports Complex, where he will lay the foundation stones for additional projects, including the Rs 380.13 crore Sigra Stadium. The Prime Minister will address a gathering of athletes, intellectuals, public representatives, and BJP workers at Sigra Stadium.

Apart from the eye hospital and stadium, 14 other projects will be dedicated to the public, and the foundation for two key schemes costing Rs 2,874.17 crore will also be laid there. Preparations have already been completed for PM Modi’s visit to Varanasi.