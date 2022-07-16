New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's freebie comment. "I've been accused of handing out freebies. But is it wrong to provide quality education to underprivileged students for free? Over 18 lakh children study in our government schools. Around 4 lakh students ditched private schools for public schools over the past few years," Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said. "We are not distributing freebies but laying the foundation of the country by providing free education, healthcare... free education, healthcare are not freebies, waiving loans of friends is 'free ki revdi (freebies)'," the Delhi CM hit out at the Prime Minister, without naming anyone.

Check what Kejriwal had to say:

अपने देश के बच्चों को मुफ़्त और अच्छी शिक्षा देना और लोगों का अच्छा और मुफ़्त इलाज करवाना - इसे मुफ़्त की रेवड़ी बाँटना नहीं कहते। हम एक विकसित और गौरवशाली भारत की नींव रख रहे हैं। ये काम 75 साल पहले हो जाना चाहिए था। https://t.co/sHfiBvltU0 July 16, 2022



PM Modi on Saturday inaugurated the four-lane Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun, which will connect Chitrakoot with the Lucknow-Agra Expressway. In his address after inaugurating the expressway for which he had the foundation stone in February 2020, PM Modi denounced those who resorted to collecting votes by distributing "free revdi" (sweets) implying freebies given by political parties, a practice he said has to be removed from the country's politics. The remarks of the Prime Minister came while addressing a gathering after the inauguration of the Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh."This Revdi culture is very dangerous for the development of the country. Those with Revadi culture will never build new expressways, new airports or defence corridors for you. Together we have to defeat this thinking, remove Revdi culture from the politics of the country," said the PM.



The Prime Minister said that the double-engine governments of the BJP in the states and the Centre are not resorting to "shortcuts of distributing the free revdi", but "working hard to improve the future of the state". PM Modi pointed out that said that "If two things- law and order situation and connectivity were to be corrected, I knew this would become a state that can fight against all odds. We improved both. Law and order situation is improving, so is connectivity."