'Modi will come and target Laila...' Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi hits out at BJP

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi today slammed the BJP and Congress for targeting him. Addressing a rally in Hyderabad, Owaisi said that while Congress attacks him by terming him 'non-secular', the BJP attacks him by terming traitor. He asked whether the BJP and Congress have opened shops for giving out certificates.

Addressing the gathering, Owaisi said that the BJP will be worried about when the fight will be between Modi vs Hyderabad. "If you have to fight Modi, the fight should be Modi vs Hyderabad, it should be Modi vs Secunderabad, Modi vs Adilabad, Modi vs Mehboobnagar, Modi vs Karimnagar or Modi vs Telangana. When this fight happens, the BJP gets worried. He (Modi) will definitely come here and will target Laila (points to himself). But I know how much you love me. I am everyone's target, be it BJP or Congress," said Owaisi.

Owaisi also slammed Rahul Gandhi over his statement that he doesn't fear cold. "This Congress leader is of 50 years and saying that he doesn't fear cold. In his 50s, he is saying that he killed cold. The poor who sleeps on the road will wonder what has happened to that leader. He is claiming to have killed himself. He is claiming that he is not what he is. Then is he a jinn?" said Owaisi.

Owaisi said that if the leader has killed himself, then who is in the yatra? The Hyderabad MP said that AIMIM will fight Modi in its stronger areas and not in the BJP's stronger areas.

Owais also said that neither he is dreaming of becoming a prime Minister nor he desires the post. Owaisi said that his only aim is to ensure the rights of the poor, be they Hindu, Muslim, Dalit or Adivasi.