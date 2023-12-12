Mohan Yadav: New Madhya Pradesh CM May Not Spend Night In Ujjain Now; Check Why

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs have elected Mohan Yadav, an MLA from Ujjain South, as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. The three-times MLA from the seat is also a resident of the city. However, now after being elected as the Chief Minister of the state, he may not be able to stay in Ujjain during nights due to an ancient belief. According to religious beliefs and old sayings, Mahakal God Shiva is considered the king/ruler of the city. That's why no Chief Minister or VIP stays overnight in Ujjain. It is said that whenever a Chief Minister stays in Ujjain overnight, there remains a possibility that something unfortunate can happen to him.

The chief priest of the Mahakal temple Mahesh Pujari said that Mohan Yadav can stay in the city as a resident but not as the Chief Minister. He said that even the people from the Scindia royal family used to reside 15 kilometres away from the city.

Not only this, only Mahakal is given the Guard of Honor in Ujjain.

There's a legend from ancient times that whoever was appointed ruler of Ujjain died the next day. To break away from this curse, King Vikramaditya started a tradition that whoever becomes the ruler in Ujjain will work under the authority of Mahakal. They will merely act as representatives of Mahakal.

It's also said that if a CM or PM stays in Ujjain overnight, they lose their post the next day. The fourth Prime Minister of the country, Morarji Desai, visited Mahakal for blessings during his tenure. He rested in Ujjain for a night, and the next day the government fell. Some also say that Karnataka's Chief Minister Yediyurappa also stayed in Ujjain and had to resign from his position after 20 days.