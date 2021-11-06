हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Anil Deshmukh

Money laundering case: Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh sent to 14-day judicial custody

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), probing the case, sought his remand for nine more days, but the court refused the probe agency's plea and sent him to judicial custody.

Money laundering case: Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh sent to 14-day judicial custody
Pic courtesy: PTI

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh was remanded to a14-day judicial custody by a special holiday court in Mumbai on Saturday (November 6) in connection with an alleged money laundering case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED), probing the case, sought his remand for nine more days, but the court refused the probe agency's plea and sent him to judicial custody.

Deshmukh was arrested by the ED late Monday (Nov 1) night after 12 hours of questioning. A court had on Tuesday remanded him in the agency's custody till November 6. He was produced before the special at the end of his ED custody.

 

 

The money laundering case against Deshmukh and others was made out after the CBI booked him in a corruption case related to allegations of at least Rs 100 crore bribery made by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh. Besides, The ED had initiated a probe against Deshmukh and his associates after the CBI filed its FIR against the NCP leader on April 21 on charges of corruption and misuse of official position.

The ED's case is that Deshmukh, while serving as home minister, misused his official position and through dismissed cop Sachin Waze collected Rs 4.70 crore from various bars and restaurants in Mumbai. Besides Deshmukh, the ED has arrested his two aides - Kundan Shinde and Sanjeev Palande - in connection with the case. The duo are currently in judicial custody. 

(With Agency inputs)

