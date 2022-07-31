Monkeypox BIG update: Suspected monkeypox patient DIES in Kerala’s Thrissur

New Delhi: A man, suspected to have contracted monkeypox, died in Thrissur district of Kerala on Saturday (July 30, 2022), a few days after returning from high-risk UAE. The samples of the deceased has been sent to testing and the authorities are yet to give official confirmation on the same.

According to the local media reports, 22-year-old man, who had arrived from UAE three days ago, showed symptoms of the viral disease, his body reportedly did not have red marks or blisters. Many reports quoted the doctors, who treated the patient, as saying that the man’s symptoms were similar to monkeypox.

On the otherhand, a man from Kollam district of Kerala, who was India’s first monkeypox patient, has recovered from the disease and discharged from the Government Medical College yesterday, state health minister Veena George said. The second monekypox case in the country, reported from Kannur, was also returnee from the UAE.