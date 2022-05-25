The rate of infection in Monkeypox is increasing. The disease has already spread to England, Germany, France, Belgium, Sweden, Italy in Europe. The disease has also been found in the United States, Canada and Australia. An alert has also been circulated by the central government in India. The World Health Organization (WHO) has already warned of the disease. It has been said that the infection of this disease may increase further in the coming days. But how scary can it be? Can this disease even lead to death?

Monkeypox is a rare disease. It has previously been detected in some African countries. And most of the victims were children under the age of 5. But this is the first time that the disease is spreading to older people.

How is the type of this disease? As far as it is known, the severity of this disease is less than that of smallpox. But more than chickenpox. Along with symptoms such as fever, pain in the sleeves and feet, such as pox, the whole body comes out, this is also the case. These symptoms last from 2 weeks to 4 weeks. After that, the disease itself decreases.

There are no medicines or vaccines so far. However, for those who have taken the pox vaccine, the severity of this disease is known to be less than that. According to the World Health Organization, the rate of spread of the disease is relatively high in some people. It is also suspected that the disease spread from sex, especially between gay and bisexual men. That is why it is also said to be careful about male-to-male sexual relations.

But the question is, can there be death in monkeypox? From what is known so far, there is little danger of death from this disease. None of the people who have recently had a monkeypox infection have lost their lives to the disease. So many people don't think it's horrible. However, doctors tell us to be careful. It is also being said that the problems of this disease will be more understood if the number of infections increases.