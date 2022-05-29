New Delhi: As the threat of Monkeypox virus looms, the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday (May 29) urged people arriving from overseas including European and African countries to report to the local health officer if they detect any symptoms of the disease. Health Department principal secretary J Radhakrishnan said that no cases of monkeypox have been reported in the country yet and stressed on being vigilant to check the virus. "We have received the interim guidelines from the Centre on the monkeypox disease. That is people arriving from African countries or Europe, Australia, Canada, and the USA, though did not show any symptom at the airport, but developed some symptoms within 21 days of their arrival, they have to report it to the local health official," PTI quoted him as saying.

"We have been told that the disease will not be severe, but we have to be careful to prevent it. So far, no cases related to monkeypox have been reported in the country," the official said after inspecting the district government hospital in Tiruchirappalli.

What is Monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease that initially shows flu-like symptoms and later leads to rashes on the body. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health defines it as "Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness that typically begins with flu-like illness and swelling of the lymph nodes and progresses to a rash on the face and body. Most infections last 2-to-4 weeks. In parts of central and west Africa where monkeypox occurs, people can be exposed through bites or scratches from rodents and small mammals, preparing wild game, or having contact with an infected animal or possibly animal products.”

Monkeypox symptoms to watch out for

Fever

Headache, muscle aches, backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Exhaustion

Rashes

ICMR's warning

On May 27, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) warned that children are more at risk of being detected with the Monkeypox virus. Dr Aparna Mukherjee, ICMR scientist asked people not to panic as the virus spreads by "very close contact". She said symptoms including body ache, rashes, high fever, large lymph nodes should be kept a close watch on.

Global Monkeypox outbreak

More than 200 Monkeypox cases have been reported in over 20 non-endemic countries so far. Mexico on Saturday (May 28) reported its first confirmed case of monkeypox, Reuters reported. A 50-year-old permanent resident of New York is the first case in Mexico detected with the zoonotic virus.

Argentina had become the first Latin American country to report a case of Monkeypox on Friday.

The outbreaks have triggered dread as the virus which was first found in monkeys, is usually reported in West and Central Africa, and rarely spreads elsewhere.

(With agency inputs)