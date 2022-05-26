New Delhi: With several countries reporting monkeypox cases, the World Heath Organisation (WHO) has issued a public health advisory for gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men. The WHO issued public health advisory contains information on how monkeypox spreads, what to do if you think you have symptoms and how to protect yourself and others.

“An outbreak of a disease called monkeypox is currently taking place in many countries that do not typically have cases. This can be concerning, especially for people whose loved ones or community have been affected. Some cases have been identified through sexual health clinics in communities of gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men,” the advisory read.

“It is important to note that the risk of monkeypox is not limited to men who have sex with men. Anyone who has close contact with someone who is infectious is at risk. However, given that the virus is being identified in these communities, learning about monkeypox will help ensure that as few people as possible are affected and that the outbreak can be stopped,” it added.

ALSO READ | Is monkeypox as contagious as Covid-19? Expert says spread a 'matter of concern, but...'

WHO in its advisory also highlighted that transgender people and gender-diverse people may also be more vulnerable in the context of the current outbreak.

Monkeypox outbreak: How can it spread?

The advisory informed that one can catch monkeypox if they have close physical contact with someone who is showing symptoms, this includes touching and being face-to-face. It also stated that monkeypox can spread during close skin-to-skin contact during sex, including kissing, touching, oral and penetrative sex with someone who has symptoms.

Monkeypox outbreak: What are the symptoms?

Rash with blisters on face, hands, feet, eyes, mouth and/or genitals

Fever

Swollen lymph nodes

Headaches

Muscle aches

Low energy

Monkeypox outbreak: How to protect yourself and others?