हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monkeypox

Monkeypox outbreak: WHO issues public health advice for gay, bisexual and other men - Read here

The WHO issued public health advisory contains information on how monkeypox spreads, what to do if you think you have symptoms and how to protect yourself and others. 

Monkeypox outbreak: WHO issues public health advice for gay, bisexual and other men - Read here
Credits: Reuters

New Delhi: With several countries reporting monkeypox cases, the World Heath Organisation (WHO) has issued a public health advisory for gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men. The WHO issued public health advisory contains information on how monkeypox spreads, what to do if you think you have symptoms and how to protect yourself and others. 

“An outbreak of a disease called monkeypox is currently taking place in many countries that do not typically have cases. This can be concerning, especially for people whose loved ones or community have been affected. Some cases have been identified through sexual health clinics in communities of gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men,” the advisory read. 

“It is important to note that the risk of monkeypox is not limited to men who have sex with men. Anyone who has close contact with someone who is infectious is at risk. However, given that the virus is being identified in these communities, learning about monkeypox will help ensure that as few people as possible are affected and that the outbreak can be stopped,” it added. 

ALSO READ | Is monkeypox as contagious as Covid-19? Expert says spread a 'matter of concern, but...'

WHO in its advisory also highlighted that transgender people and gender-diverse people may also be more vulnerable in the context of the current outbreak.

Monkeypox outbreak: How can it spread? 

The advisory informed that one can catch monkeypox if they have close physical contact with someone who is showing symptoms, this includes touching and being face-to-face. It also stated that monkeypox can spread during close skin-to-skin contact during sex, including kissing, touching, oral and penetrative sex with someone who has symptoms. 

Monkeypox outbreak: What are the symptoms?

  • Rash with blisters on face, hands, feet, eyes, mouth and/or genitals 
  • Fever 
  • Swollen lymph nodes 
  • Headaches 
  • Muscle aches 
  • Low energy 

Monkeypox outbreak: How to protect yourself and others?

  • Isolating at home and talking to a health worker if you have symptoms 
  • Avoid skin-to-skin or face-to-face contact, including sexual contact with anyone who has symptoms 
  • Clean hands, objects, and surfaces that have been touched regularly 
  • Wear a mask if you are in close contact with someone with symptoms 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Monkeypoxmonkeypox casesMonkeypox diseaseMonkeypox outbreakWHOthe World Health Organization (WHO)
Next
Story

'For support you will have to...', Mamata Banerjee's 'CONDITION' forced Kapil Sibal to seek support from SP

Must Watch

PT2M10S

Flood destroyed everything in Assam, more than 5 lakh people affected