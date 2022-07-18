Monkeypox scare: Second positive case confirmed in Kerala's Kannur

Kannur: The Kerala government on Monday confirmed the second positive case of monkeypox, days after the first case of the highly infectious disease was detected in the southern state, triggering a countrywide alert. "The second positive case of Monkeypox in Kerala has been confirmed in Kannur District," Kerala's Health Ministry said, according to ANI.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that a 31-year-old man who arrived in Kerala last week from Dubai has tested positive for monkeypox. "The man from Kannur is currently undergoing treatment at Pariyaram Medical College. The patient's health condition is reported to be satisfactory. Those in close contact with him have been put under surveillance," Veena George said.

The youngster, who had reached Kerala from abroad, was earlier admitted to Pariyaram Medical College in a suspected case of monkeypox, the district medical officer (DMO) said. The youngster, who had reached Mangaluru International Airport on Saturday, got himself admitted to the hospital after he experienced symptoms.

"His samples have been sent for testing and the infection can only be confirmed after the results are out," DMO said. The patient is currently in an isolation ward at the medical college hospital.

After the first case of monkeypox in the country was reported from Kerala on Thursday, a Central team had been sent to the State. The first case is that of a Keralite who returned from the UAE on July 12.

The Union Health Ministry rushed a high-level multidisciplinary team to Kerala which will assist the state authorities in instituting adequate public health measures to deal with the situation. "The Government of India is taking proactive steps by monitoring the situation carefully and coordinating with states in case of any such possibility of outbreak occurs," the health ministry said.

What is Monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a rare, usually mild infection, typically caught from infected wild animals in parts of Africa. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.

The disease was first discovered in 1958 when two outbreaks of a pox-like disease occurred in colonies of monkeys kept for research, hence the name ‘monkeypox.’ The first human case of monkeypox was recorded in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo during a period of intensified effort to eliminate smallpox. Since then monkeypox has been reported in humans in other central and western African countries.

The disease is a relative of smallpox, causing a rash that often begins on the face, according to the UK's NHS website. With the eradication of smallpox in 1980 and the subsequent cessation of smallpox vaccination, monkeypox has emerged as the most important orthopoxvirus for public health.