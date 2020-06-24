Monsoon advances in Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, neighboring places

New Delhi: The Southwest Monsoon has advanced in Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and neighboring places, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday (June 24).

IMD's bulletin at 12:50 PM on Wednesday read, "Southwest Monsoon has further advanced in some parts of Rajasthan, Chandigarh and north Punjab, most parts of Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh and entire Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad."





Meanwhile, a thunderstorm with rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Chandausi, Sambhal, Sahaswan, Etah, Ganjdundwara, Mainpuri, Narora, Garhmuktesar, Meerut, Jhajjar, Narnaul, Viratnagar, Rajgarh, Deeg, Barsana, Hodal and light rain over Noida for the next few hours.

Earlier today in the morning at 11:20 IST, IMD had stated, "Thunderstorm with rain would occur over and adjoining areas some parts of entire Delhi, Ghaziabad, Loni-Dehat, Noida, Gr. Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal, Khurja, Aligarh, Khair, Jattari, Gulauthi, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Siyana, Chandausi, Sambhal, Sahaswan, Moradabad, Bagpat, Baraut, Meerut, Hapur, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Panipat, Kurukshetra, Narnaul during next 2 hours."